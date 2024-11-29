EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 44.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 61,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $133.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

