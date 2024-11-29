EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $48.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,716,968,000 after buying an additional 20,700,921 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,494,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 24.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 34.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $97,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

