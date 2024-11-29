Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LEXX Q1 Earnings

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lexaria Bioscience in a report issued on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($8.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

LEXX opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $33.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 47.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 31.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $2,836,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

