Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NRXP FY2024 Earnings

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

NRXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NRXP stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

