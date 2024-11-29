Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the October 31st total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

EVOK opened at $4.37 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.42% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

