Eyenovia, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.3 Million Registered Direct Offering NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 – Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic technology company, disclosed today that it has finalized a securities purchase agreement with an insti

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Eyenovia’s 8K filing here.

About Eyenovia

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

Further Reading