Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $13.77. Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 11,048 shares.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.60.

About Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

