Financial Comparison: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) vs. Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Earlyworks”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $12.01 million 38.43 -$75.11 million ($0.38) -6.32 Earlyworks $1.14 million 8.50 -$2.13 million N/A N/A

Earlyworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -509.58% -51.56% -37.78% Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Earlyworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Earlyworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earlyworks has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rigetti Computing and Earlyworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 4 0 3.00 Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Earlyworks.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats Earlyworks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Earlyworks

(Get Free Report)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.