First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.67.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities upped their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
First National Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
First National Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 25,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,288.94. Insiders have purchased a total of 147,553 shares of company stock worth $6,146,094 over the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
Featured Articles
