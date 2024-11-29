First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 105,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

FTXO opened at $35.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 575.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

