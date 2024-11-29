First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 105,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance
FTXO opened at $35.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.