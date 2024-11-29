First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 1.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.59. 804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 12,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.
The stock has a market cap of $75.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2687 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
