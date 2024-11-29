First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 1.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.59. 804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 12,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $75.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2687 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,394,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 44,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

