Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,343 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Globant by 17.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at $9,974,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Globant by 1,079.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $229.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.49. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $251.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.06.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

