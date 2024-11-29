Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $110.36 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. The trade was a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,704,740.96. This trade represents a 72.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,513 shares of company stock valued at $56,795,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

