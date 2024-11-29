Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGIB. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 59,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1939 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.