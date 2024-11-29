Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

