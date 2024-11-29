Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,179,000 after buying an additional 288,968 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ENI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,875,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ENI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 206,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

ENI Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE E opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

ENI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.