Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 181,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $564.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $553.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $508.22 and a 1-year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

