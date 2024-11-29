Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Clorox by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $167.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.02 and its 200 day moving average is $149.14. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

