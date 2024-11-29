Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,790,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after buying an additional 228,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 819,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after buying an additional 203,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $126.59 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average is $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

