Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 10,852 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,895,000. Miramar Fiduciary Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,646 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,823,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,087,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $298.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $224.45 and a 52-week high of $299.47. The company has a market capitalization of $447.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.