Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 13,352 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 228,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,802,000 after buying an additional 145,659 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 222.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.1 %

CMG opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

