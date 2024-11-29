Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 260.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after buying an additional 144,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 187.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 7.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in M/I Homes by 30.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in M/I Homes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,200. This trade represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MHO opened at $164.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 6.81. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHO. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

