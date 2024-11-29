Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 22,863 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,863 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,868 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,345,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350,638 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,602.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 290,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

