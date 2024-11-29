Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 12.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $348.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.81 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

