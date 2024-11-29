Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This represents a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COO opened at $103.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

