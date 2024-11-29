Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 33,829 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,829 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.