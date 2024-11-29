Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,974 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 72.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZD opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

