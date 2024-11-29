FuelCell Energy Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. received a notification on November 25, 2024, from the Nasdaq Stock Market, confirming that the company has successfully met the minimum bid price requirement as outlined in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1).

Get alerts:

This compliance reaffirmation is a positive development for FuelCell Energy, indicating that the company has met the necessary standards set by Nasdaq. By adhering to the compliance regulations, FuelCell Energy continues to demonstrate its commitment to maintaining the requirements set forth by the exchange.

Michael S. Bishop, the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of FuelCell Energy, officially signed off on this compliance report on behalf of the company on November 26, 2024.

This update marks a significant step for FuelCell Energy in maintaining its position within the Nasdaq Stock Market while upholding transparency and accountability to its shareholders and the investing public. With this accomplishment, FuelCell Energy showcases its dedication to meeting regulatory standards and fostering investor confidence in its operations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FuelCell Energy’s 8K filing here.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Articles