Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 190,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,397 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

FURY stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.02. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.59.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

