FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Bruker Issued By Zacks Research

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 120.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 4,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

