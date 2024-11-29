FY2025 EPS Estimates for ENLC Boosted by US Capital Advisors

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ENLC opened at $15.85 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 2.41.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,924,000 after acquiring an additional 759,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,823,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,884,000 after acquiring an additional 133,327 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,477,000. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 3,603,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,324,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 812,767 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $2,985,077,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.38%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.