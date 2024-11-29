Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 53987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Genworth Financial Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 387,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 2,456,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 711.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
