Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 53987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 387,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 2,456,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 711.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.