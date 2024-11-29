Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $688.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Global SuperDividend US ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

