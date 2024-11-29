Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Down 40.0 %

GTII stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Global Tech Industries Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in operation of an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It intends to acquire companies with significant growth opportunities. The company was formerly known as Tree Top Industries, Inc and changed its name to Global Tech Industries Group, Inc in July 2016.

