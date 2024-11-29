Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Global Tech Industries Group Stock Down 40.0 %
GTII stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Global Tech Industries Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile
