Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) versus Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Financial Comparison

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Clean Energy Carriers 25.79% 9.72% 3.24% Globus Maritime 21.32% 3.02% 2.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Clean Energy Carriers $360.59 million 2.82 $47.21 million $1.30 14.11 Globus Maritime $32.02 million 0.93 $5.27 million $0.34 4.26

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Globus Maritime”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime. Globus Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Clean Energy Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Globus Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50 Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Clean Energy Carriers currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.96%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Globus Maritime.

Volatility and Risk

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats Globus Maritime on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

