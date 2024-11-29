Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,880 shares in the company, valued at $29,206,900.80. The trade was a 1.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,988,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after buying an additional 475,196 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,882,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,560,000 after buying an additional 137,813 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,648,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after buying an additional 544,126 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after buying an additional 145,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,994,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after buying an additional 648,855 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

