Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 48.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $152,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,300.80. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $399,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,153,762.66. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

GSBC opened at $63.80 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.