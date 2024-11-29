Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

ProShares Ultra Financials Price Performance

ProShares Ultra Financials stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $97.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.