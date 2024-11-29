Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Update

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 314,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grenke Price Performance

Shares of GKSGF stock opened at 22.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.96. Grenke has a 12 month low of 22.00 and a 12 month high of 22.00.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

