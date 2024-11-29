Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $425.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total transaction of $29,546.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $204,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $427.76 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $255.73 and a 52 week high of $440.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.