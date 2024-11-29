Guggenheim Boosts New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $49.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

NJR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NJR opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.59. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 192.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 255,503 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 190,028 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $8,590,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 176,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8,995.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 157,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 155,352 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

