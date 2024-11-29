GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.