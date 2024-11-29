Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.24. 113,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 147,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$344.74 million, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.91.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. The company offers precision laser systems and imaging systems for biology markets.

