Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Up 8,300.0% in November

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,400 shares, a growth of 8,300.0% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,804.0 days.

Hammerson stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Hammerson has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Separately, Citigroup raised Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

