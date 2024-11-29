Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,425 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,535.42. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $116.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $119.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

