HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE)

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NNE stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNE. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 747.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at $933,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $718,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth $305,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

