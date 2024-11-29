HC Wainwright Weighs in on Immunic FY2024 Earnings

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Immunic in a report issued on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunic’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Immunic Stock Performance

IMUX stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.88. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 100.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,703,047 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the first quarter valued at about $9,266,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Immunic by 258.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Immunic

In related news, Director Richard Alan Rudick bought 87,300 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $100,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,395. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

