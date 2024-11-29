Head to Head Analysis: Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) & DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI)

DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

DIH Holding US has a beta of -0.65, indicating that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIH Holding US and Lucid Diagnostics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIH Holding US $64.47 million 0.77 -$8.44 million N/A N/A Lucid Diagnostics $2.43 million 24.42 -$52.67 million ($1.14) -0.88

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DIH Holding US has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics.

27.8% of DIH Holding US shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of DIH Holding US shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DIH Holding US and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIH Holding US 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $3.69, suggesting a potential upside of 268.75%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than DIH Holding US.

Profitability

This table compares DIH Holding US and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIH Holding US N/A -5.07% 3.35% Lucid Diagnostics -1,069.87% N/A -123.54%

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats DIH Holding US on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIH Holding US

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement. The company also provides lower extremity products, including Erigo for gradual verticalization, leg mobilization, and intensive sensorimotor stimulation through cyclic leg loading; Lokomat, a robot-assisted therapy that enables training to increase the strength of muscles and a range of motion of joints in order to improve walking; Andago, a robotics smart control system that assists patients in walking naturally; C-Mill, creates a training environment; CAREN, a computer assisted rehabilitation environment; and GRAIL, an gait real-time analysis interactive lab solution for analysis training and research. In addition, it offers SafeGait, RYSEN, and M-Gait for gait and balance; and HocoNet and D-Flow software. DIH Holding US, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Norwell, Massachusetts.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

