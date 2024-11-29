Head to Head Comparison: JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JBDI) versus Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) and JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Greif and JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Greif alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greif 0 2 4 0 2.67 JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Greif presently has a consensus target price of $79.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Greif’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greif is more favorable than JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greif 4.99% 13.28% 4.24% JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greif and JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Greif and JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greif $5.22 billion 0.64 $359.20 million $4.60 15.39 JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares $9.39 million 1.29 N/A N/A N/A

Greif has higher revenue and earnings than JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Greif shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Greif shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greif beats JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc. engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries. The Paper Packaging & Services segment produces and sells containerboards, corrugated sheets and containers, and other corrugated and specialty products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products markets; and produces and sells coated and uncoated recycled paperboard, and recycled fiber. This segment's corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as various other applications. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use properties. As of October 31, 2023, this segment owned approximately 175,000 acres of timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif, Inc. in 2001. Greif, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.

About JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

(Get Free Report)

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.