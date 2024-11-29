Head to Head Contrast: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) vs. General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and General Motors”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.06 billion 1.13 -$1.19 billion ($0.57) -1.91 General Motors $182.72 billion 0.33 $10.13 billion $9.38 5.92

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A General Motors 6.06% 16.30% 4.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of General Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and General Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 3 1 0 1.83 General Motors 4 6 10 1 2.38

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus target price of $1.58, indicating a potential upside of 44.95%. General Motors has a consensus target price of $56.92, indicating a potential upside of 2.55%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than General Motors.

Risk & Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Motors beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.